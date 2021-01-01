How we can help you...

so you can help others.



Our mission is simple: We want more people to empower each other with their stories, acknowledging the valleys and peaks of the mountains they've scaled, understanding the power their story has to help others when shared, embracing the calling as we were all put on this earth to do. It's letting that burning soul within free, allowing ourselves to be seen and heard for who we truly are, trusting our authenticity is enough—believing that we are enough.



That story idea on your heart chose you for a reason. Your unique author voice—your experiences, thoughts, values, beliefs, perspectives, emotions, heart, and soul—has the power to change another's life forever.



When joining the BSP family, we help you write, publish and market your book using the unique Soul Writer Framework (exclusive to BSP). This isn't your typical writing approach. The Soul Writer framework will challenge you to dig deep into the soulful core of who you are, uncovering pieces you never would have thought to include— further guiding especially those with entrepreneurial spirits to turn their passionate messages into published books and social-impact missions.



Writing a book has never before been so easy—and meaningful. If you want to do more with your dream than just write a book, you're exactly who we want to work with.



Are you ready to share your story and fulfill your soul's mission?



Welcome to Burning Soul Press.